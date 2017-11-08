‘Four seconds. It’s quick, man. Four seconds and you bleed out. All over.’
But he doesn’t think about that, doesn’t think about anything. An empty head, and being the right amount of psyched. No rope, just a bag of chalk. His only thought: the next move of foot or hand. He’s traversing into a parallel crack system across a flat exposed plane when his foot slips, his fingers clutch and for a moment he hangs. And then he’s in the void, arms spread to greet the trees two thousand feet below.
‘Four seconds, man. It’s a lifetime.’
*
This is a 100-word flash fiction story inspired by the picture above (this week supplied by Marie Gail Stafford). Click here to read pieces by other writers, and here to join in. I did quite a bit of research on climbing free solo and Alex Honnold for this piece. Frightening stuff. I’m definitely not a climber.
*
If any readers happen to be in Hong Kong this weekend, I’ll be at the Hong Kong International Literary Festival on Saturday 11th November at 1pm, speaking about Swimming Lessons. It would be great to see you there.
31 thoughts on “Flash Fiction: The North Face”
Dear Claire,
I love where the research trail took you with this one. Personally, I’m terrified of heights. Balconies in stadiums give me panic attacks. Well written as always.
Shalom,
Rochelle
Thanks Rochelle. As always, all the pictures are great for inspiration.
I mean… WHY would anyone…I… WHAT…?
Very well written!
I know! Why!? It makes my fingertips sweat just thinking about it.
One description of a lesser, but still terrifying, climb said, “The exposure was exhilarating.”
GULP.
But I guess that answers the question, ‘Why?’
That will be a bloody painful 4 seconds. Looking and away and wincing as I think about it….
And an even more painful 5th second I should think.
Living close to a chalk cliff where this situation is sadly commonplace, I found your story really moving.
Click to read my FriFic!
That must be hard, Keith. Thanks for reading.
This feels like a new place for you, Claire. I liked it very much
Definitely a new voice. Thanks, Neil.
Great story. I was thinking about this very subject because I did a 1000-word mountaineer piece for the NYC midnight contest that I was supposed to hear about today, but they postponed the results. As for The North Face, a few years ago I started seeing the once-obscure logo on every college kid and hipster. The logo is on both front and back of their garments, and sometimes on the sleeve as well!
Ooh, good luck for the NYC contest. Yes, that logo is everywhere!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Overkill! I enjoyed your story. Well, as long as I’m not nearby. Heights scare the heck out of me and I don’t even like walking on bridges. Driving is okay though. Nicely done!
You brought a terrifying reality to this,Clare.
Perhaps not your usual genre, but you nailed it!
Thank you!
Terrifyingly good, Claire.
So frightening. I hate high places where I feel I’m going to fall off the edge.
Nope, nope, nope, nada. You’d never get me in that position. I agree. Great research. Four seconds is a lifetime if it’s all you’ve got left.
Beautifully done, with great pace and just enough description to have us in the moment. Those who live by free climbing … Hope you enjoy Hong Kong
Your writing make my palms wet with perspiration… I have had nightmares like this. I always wake up at three seconds. Great writing. No plans for Hong-Kong but if you come to Stockholm I will be there.
That’s very good indeed, Claire. You present a completely compelling image of the free climber attempting a task of supreme difficulty. You have written it very unemotionally, and that feels authentic. The people the climber leaves behind will grieve, but during the fall I suspect that the climber is still analysing how it went wrong and what he should have done differently.
I loved this story, especially the last line. What a terrifying four seconds it would be!
I once was mountain climbing, slipped, and fell a long way down. Fortunately, I fell down a water-worn shout in a large crack in the mountain side and landed safely in a river below — what luck!! And I can tell you that the FOUR SECONDS go by very fast. Your story brought back every millisecond of that fall. Your story is gripping and made me sweat again.
P.S. — Immediately gave up mountain climbing, having failed and crossed that off my bucket list.
Wow, Mike. I’m be crossing mountain climbing off my bucket list in a hurry too. How absolutely terrifying.
Yes! That could very well be the north face of Eiger! I love how YOU thought outside the box this week.
Oh you hit on a fear a lot of people have. Love the last line, it is so gut wrenching.
I too love that last line. He has changed his tune from its quick to its a lifetime. People do it but I don’t know how.
This is an interesting view of the prompt. And rather topical in today’s urban free climbing
Wow! Great job Claire, well written and researched and I,too, loved the last line.
All the best for the Hong Kong Literary Festival.
xx Rowena
Brilliantly terrifying!
