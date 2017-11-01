They make quite a collection when they’re together on the mantelpiece. I dust them every day, very carefully; I don’t want any more accidents. One little nudge, and whoops, china and ash all over the carpet. It’s the devil to vacuum out. Happened to my brother Alastair just the other day. But I never could stand him. Sometimes I like to rearrange them: Dad beside Jeremy – couldn’t abide each other in life, or Agnes next to Peggy. I wonder who will tire first of that incessant chatter? But little Minky, my darling pussy cat, she’s always at the front.
This is a 100-word flash fiction story inspired by the picture above (this week provided by Sally Ann Hall. Friday Fictioneers is hosted by Rochelle Wisoff-Fields. Writers around the world write their own 100-word stories in response to a picture. Click here to join in, or here to read some others.
This week I was lucky enough to have my website featured on the WordPress Discover site, which brought a lot of visitors to my previous Friday Fictioneers story, and hopefully a few more to Rochelle and other Friday Fictioneers writers.
23 thoughts on “Flash Fiction: Minky”
This brought a much needed smile to my face. Thank you!
Thanks Susan!
I loved the rearranging of the urns
Thanks Neil.
I feel sort of sad for her, sounds like she’s the last of the family left. At the same time, very amusing 🙂
I like to think she actually killed them all, although I don’t know why.
That puts a new spin on it…!
Very nice.
Thanks!
I love this, Clare, straight out of St Mary Mead.
But the title made me think of Inspector Clouseau!
Oh yes, ‘My little minkey’! Thanks.
Decided to explore the world of flash fiction tonight and found this with the help of Google. It did make me smile but also got me worrying about this strange woman and her macabre collection! Great read.
Thanks Lesly! Glad you found it, and liked it.
Is she very old to have outlived everyone or did she play an active part in it?
Ceayr mentioned Inspector Clouseau, but my first thought was of a Monty Python interview where they “accidentally” overturned the urn with Graham Chapman’s ashes….
Up to you, how all her relatives came to be dead! I don’t know that MP sketch, although I’m very flattered if that’s what popped into your head.
If you have time, you should take a look (the set up is that since Graham Chapman had passed away, and the entire troupe was getting together for the first time in ages, they brought his ashes to the interview): https://youtu.be/Ox9bcx_LZMs
Hah! That’s very good.
I love this Claire, it made me smile. I love the character you have created here, she seems like a bit of a chatterbox herself 🙂
Certainly a lot going on in head! Thank you.
Not sure I could stand one deceased relation’s ashes on my mantle let alone a whole bunch of them.
No, not normal behaviour
I love this. Reminds me a bit of the Hall of Ancestors in Mulan.
Thanks! I’ve never watched it, but hoping its a good reference!
