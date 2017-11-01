Flash Fiction: Minky

/ Claire Fuller

saltaire-sarah-ann-hall

They make quite a collection when they’re together on the mantelpiece. I dust them every day, very carefully; I don’t want any more accidents. One little nudge, and whoops, china and ash all over the carpet. It’s the devil to vacuum out. Happened to my brother Alastair just the other day. But I never could stand him. Sometimes I like to rearrange them: Dad beside Jeremy – couldn’t abide each other in life, or Agnes next to Peggy. I wonder who will tire first of that incessant chatter? But little Minky, my darling pussy cat, she’s always at the front. 

*

This is a 100-word flash fiction story inspired by the picture above (this week provided by Sally Ann Hall. Friday Fictioneers is hosted by Rochelle Wisoff-Fields. Writers around the world write their own 100-word stories in response to a picture. Click here to join in, or here to read some others.

*

This week I was lucky enough to have my website featured on the WordPress Discover site, which brought a lot of visitors to my previous Friday Fictioneers story, and hopefully a few more to Rochelle and other Friday Fictioneers writers.

