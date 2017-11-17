At 3:17am August 12, firefighters responded to a fire at Barney’s Pub and Grill. The crew gained entry to the apartment above and rescued one adult male, one adult female and a child. They were transported to Iowa Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
The fire was extinguished after thirty minutes. Sixteen fire department personnel were on scene. The cause remains under investigation.
She kept the clipping in her purse amongst the bills and receipts for years, like some keep photographs of their loved ones. Eventually she lost the wallet and the piece of paper with it. Then, she mourned.
*
This is a 100-word piece of flash fiction inspired by the photo above (this week supplied by J. Hardy Carroll). Friday Fictioneers is hosted by Rochelle Wisoff-Fields. Click here to join in, or here to read more stories by other writers.
*
If you’re already thinking about Christmas, I have an offer you might be interested in. If you buy a copy of either of my books for someone (or yourself), I’ll send you a personalised card for free. Click here for more information.
33 thoughts on “Flash Fiction: 318a South Dubuque Street”
Dear Claire,
That last paragraph sent chills up my spine and makes me wonder how many other clippings were with that one. Well done as always.
Shalom,
Rochelle
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Rochelle.
LikeLike
that is so clever. Claire. I love it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Neil.
LikeLike
how said, who was she?
LikeLike
That’s up to you to decide…
LikeLike
perhaps, this is not important. I think the memories are important. The picture wich was important to mourn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my question as well since there were no survivors.
LikeLike
But someone who wasn’t in the house at the time could be mourning them ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, of course they could – another family member who escaped the fire. But I deliberately left it open to interpretation.
LikeLike
Yes, but who? Makes me curious.
LikeLike
In my head when I wrote it, it was a teenage child of the parents who died. But I like that everyone sees it differently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the absence of information, the reader’s imagination will fill in the gaps. Thanks for the update.
LikeLike
Yes, I hadn’t thought of that – she could be one of the dead. That’s what I love about putting stories out there: the different interpretations, which starts a whole different chain of events in my head. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A clever story. It takes some people a long time before they can genuinely mourn
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
Amazing, just from one pictures, you can write a story
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
Left me with a chill. The dry news report made a stark contrast with the narrator’s emotion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. I’m glad you liked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that clipping felt like they were still with her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite possibly.
LikeLike
Hi Claire, really liked this, particularly the shift in style. I found the ending quite positive given what has happened. Take care x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Rachel. I guess it took her a long time to start mourning. Or perhaps she set the fire and she was only mourning the loss of the clipping. Or as someone else suggested, she was one of the people who died. Are you going to have a go?? x
LikeLike
My initial reaction was she was the person who had started the fire, and then regretted the consequences, hence carrying the memories around with her and unable to mourn. Excellent as always.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tried to keep that open as a possibility. (And thanks for the email!)
LikeLike
this was my first thought aswell!
LikeLike
Their last link gone. So sad.
Click to read my FriFic!
LikeLike
That’s a very clever way of telling the story. You really push us towards using our imagination. Kudos!
LikeLike
Oy. How many other clippings were in that wallet? Truly chilling.
LikeLike
That last line is genius! Well done.
LikeLike
That was a powerful last line and one I didn’t expect.
Susan A Eames at
Travel, Fiction and Photos
LikeLike
That last sentence told it all… the arsonists treasure lost… chilling.
LikeLike