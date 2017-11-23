At first, the changes were subtle: a framed photograph moved to a different shelf, a favourite pair of socks missing, the coffee finished when we thought we had another packet. It was always when we were sleeping, and we slept deeply.
One morning the cat was hiding under the sofa, the orange juice was gone, and the cupboard door was ajar when we were sure we’d closed it. It was a mess in there, but eventually we found the loose board behind the top shelf. We stared into the dark tunnel beyond; neither of us prepared to go first.
This is a 100-word story inspired by the photograph above, this week supplied by Rochelle Wisoff-Fields who also looks after all of us Friday Fictioneers. Click here to join in or here to read stories by other writers.
14 thoughts on “Flash Fiction: Creeper”
Definitely a creeper! This has a great sense of mystery and menace conconcted of missing socks.
Yes, who would have thought it was possible to be frightened by socks that weren’t even there…
ahhhhh! This sounds like a beginning of a horrible good book. The fear to go in the big adventure of life. Sleeping deeply and fantasy becoming alive, dreams come true…go on first and write this book, otherwise someone else will write it!
Hah, thank you. Maybe the start of a short story…
Haunting and beautifully constructed.
Thanks!
“Creeper” is a good name for the story. Someone or something creeping around a house in the dark of night is scary for sure. Good writing as always, Claire. —- Suzanne
Thanks Suzanne.
Dear Claire,
A little reverse Narnia? Are they sneaking in from the other side? Intriguing story.
Shalom,
Rochelle
Oh yes, I like that. A reverse Narnia.
Wonderful.
I am watching through my fingers from behind the settee!
Hah! I used to actually do that.
I would be scared too.
Me too!
