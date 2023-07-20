The Memory of Animals narration wins audio book award

I’m delighted to let you know that The Memory of Animals has won an AudioFile Earphones Award for the audio book, narrated by actress Genevieve Gaunt. The award is given to truly exceptional titles that excel in narrative voice and style, characterizations, suitability to audio, and enhancement of the text.

This is what AudioFile said:

“Genevieve Gaunt performs this compelling audiobook about a near-future pandemic. Neffy is one of the few people to take the vaccine and survive. Gaunt portrays her in a vulnerable tone and youthful timbre. Gaunt’s crisp English accent works well with this London-based story. The postapocalyptic plot follows Neffy and four other 20-somethings who are surviving in a “biopharm” facility as they come to terms with the ghastly reality outside their doors. Neffy’s story flashes back to the past as she uses a “revisiting” machine to reconnect with her lover and stepbrother. This is an engaging and immersive listen.”

I was lucky enough to be a guest of Penguin and go into the studio when Genevieve was recording it, and I thought she was amazing. There are lots of different accents and voices in the novel, and she gets them all perfect for my ears.

The audio book is available from Audible UK, and Audible US, both with Genevieve narrating.

If you’ve listened to the audio book of The Memory of Animals, let me know!