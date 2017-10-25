Flash Fiction: Water

/ Claire Fuller

rogers-sunset

I told them I saw her, under the water, hair swaying, eyes blinking. They brought the horse and cart, and Lewin stood on the back with a pitchfork, stabbing the lake, while all the village watched. It made me laugh, to see how they believed my joke. But the nag reared up and Lewin fell. There was screaming but no one jumped in to save him. We was all too afeared.

After that they wouldn’t use the water. Not even warmed. There was terrible thirst and then hunger. They ate the nag. Soon I think, they will eat me too.  

*

This is a Friday Fictioneer story, inspired by the picture above, this week provided by Roger Bultot. FF is hosted by Rochelle Wisoff-Fields, who posts a picture online every week, and writer around the world write a 100-word story inspired by it. Click here to read stories by other writers, or here to join in.

*

Click here to read a bit more about me and my books.

64 thoughts on “Flash Fiction: Water

  6. I was confused at first by the nag rearing up and thought that perhaps it was a horse and not a woman in the water. A scary piece, sometimes superstition itself is more scary than the consequences. Well done.

    Like

    Reply

  9. That first image is chilling. I found myself thinking of a scene in the classic movie Night of the Hunter where Shelly Winters in drowned in her car. The camera does a long underwater pan of her sitting behind the wheel, hair billowing out in the current. It was a stunning shot. Well done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  28. That’s interesting. I seem to have read this differently from the others who commented. I read the narrator as male, and thought that the rumour he’d spread was of some creature like a mermaid. Full of superstitious dread, the villagers go to try and deal with the menace (hence the pitchfork), and in doing so they create their own myth. For what could have caused the nag to rear if there was nothing in the water to frighten her?
    Superstition is a terrible thing, and we still suffer from it even today.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s